Americans Spend More On Their Pets Than Than Their Own Essentials.

I honestly don’t think I fall into this category but if you do…good on YOU!
A recent study from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Survey of Consumer Finances to find exactly how much Americans are spending on the furriest members of their family, how it’s increased over the years, and how it compares to other expenses. Some findings:
-
Total spending on pets rose 50% from 2013 to 2018, rising from $57.8 billion to $87 billion.
-
Americans spent more on pets in 2018 than they did on alcohol, fresh fruit and vegetables, beef, pork and poultry, water and other public services and medicinal drugs.
-
On average people spent $662 on their pets in 2018
-
Mid-westerners increased their pet spending the most over the 2013-2018 period, up 66%. The annual average amount spent by pet owners in the Midwest was $725.
You can view the full study here: Americans’ Pet Spending