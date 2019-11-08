Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

Americans Spend More On Their Pets Than Than Their Own Essentials.

November 8, 2019

I honestly don’t think I fall into this category but if you do…good on YOU!

 A recent study from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Survey of Consumer Finances to find exactly how much Americans are spending on the furriest members of their family, how it’s increased over the years, and how it compares to other expenses. Some findings:

  • Total spending on pets rose 50% from 2013 to 2018, rising from $57.8 billion to $87 billion.

  • Americans spent more on pets in 2018 than they did on alcohol, fresh fruit and vegetables, beef, pork and poultry, water and other public services and medicinal drugs.

  • On average people spent $662 on their pets in 2018

  • Mid-westerners increased their pet spending the most over the 2013-2018 period, up 66%. The annual average amount spent by pet owners in the Midwest was $725.

You can view the full study here: Americans’ Pet Spending

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
