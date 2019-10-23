Americans Spend About A Half BILLION Dollars On Halloween Costumes…For Their Pets.

We can be counted for $20 of that.

Americans will spend $490 million on costumes for their pets this Halloween, according to the National Retail Federation, which is more than double what they dropped to dress their dogs, cats and other critters in 2010.

Rover.com also surveyed hundreds of dog owners around the country, and found that half (51%) plan to dress their hounds for Halloween, spending about $20 on average. Classic seasonal specters like witches and ghosts are among the most popular costumes on Rover.com’s list, along with TV and movie characters.

