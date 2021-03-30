'American Idol' reject Murphy offered songwriting gig by Josh Gad

Many fans were dismayed when standout American Idol contestant Murphy — the visually-impaired singer-songwriter who’d traveled across the country with his guitar — didn’t make it to the show’s top 24 earlier this week. But he still managed to line up a sweet gig.

Following his ouster, singer/actor Josh Gad reached out to Murphy — whose Twitter handle is @blindboy_music — and wrote, “Hey @Blindboy_music you were robbed on @AmericanIdol and I would love for you to honor us by writing a song for us on #CentralParkTV – DM me.”

Gad created, produces and stars in the Apple TV+ animated musical series Central Park, which features around four original songs per episode, written specifically for the show and sung by the cast. Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper and Meghan Trainor are among the artists who’ve penned tracks for the show.

Murphy replied, “I’d be honored. 🙂 Dming you now.”

Of course, Murphy could return to American Idol in a Wild Card round, if there is one this year. The next part of the show is the All-Star Duets Round, featuring the contestants singing with famous artists. This round, airing on April 4 and 5, will also be the first this season to feature overnight viewer voting, according to Deadline.

By Andrea Dresdale

