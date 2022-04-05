‘American Idol﻿’ recap: Who made the Top 24?

ABC/Eric McCandless

American Idol‘s season 20 Top 24 has been revealed!

But first, after an intense Hollywood week, it was time for yet another challenge that saw the remaining contestants tasked with delivering a show stopping performance for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. The kicker — for the first time ever, the contestants would do this in front of a live audience.

The talented singers didn’t make it easy for the judges either. Contestants Ava Maybee and Yoli Mayor had the judges so torn that they competed in the first-ever on the spot sing-off, which saw Ava secure her spot in the Top 24. The same happened with country singers Dan Marshall and Dakota Hayden, with the judges choosing Dan, 24, over Dakota, 17, largely due to his age.

Next week, the Top 24 heads to Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii, and Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen will also join as mentors for the two-night event.

America will take over and begin voting to determine who will be the next American Idol.

Top 24

Leah Marlene, 20

Jay, 23

Nicolina, 18

Emyrson Flora, 16

Katyrah Love, 23

Fritz Hager, 22

Jacob Moran, 28

Allegra Miles, 19

Ava Maybee, 20

Cameron Whitcomb, 18,

Sir Blayke, 28

Elli Rowe, 19

Mike Parker, 27

Tristen Gressett, 17

Christian Guardino, 21

Noah Thompson, 19

Cadence Baker, 18

Huntergirl, 23

Sage, 20

Danielle Finn, 17

Kenedi Anderson, 17

Scarlet, 18

Lady K, 25

Dan Marshall, 24

