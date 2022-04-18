‘American Idol’ recap: Top 20 revealed

ABC/Christopher Willard

The results are in!

After the Top 24 performed last week, it was up to America to vote to save their favorites on ﻿American Idol. The results of those votes were revealed Sunday night during a three-hour episode filled with performances from the Top 20, as well as, some of the show’s past favorites like last year’s winner Chayce Beckham, Alejandro, and Phillip Phillips.

After Platinum ticket holder Kenedi Anderson dropped out of the competition last week, that meant three more singing hopefuls would be sent home this week. So who made it into the Top 20?

Meet the Top 20:

Emryson Flora: “Tell Me You Love Me” Demi Lovato

Mike Parker: “Chasing After You” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

Tristen Gressett: “Sacrifice” The Weeknd

Sage: “Rhiannon” Fleetwood Mac

Jay: “You Know I’m No Good” Amy Winehouse

Nicolina: “Edge of Seventeen” Stevie Nicks

Jacob Moran: “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” Stevie Wonder

Huntergirl: “Heartbreak Down” Huntergirl

Elli Rowe: “Somewhere Only We Know” Keane

Dan Marshall: “Friends In Low Places” Garth Brooks

Ava Maybee: “Anyone” Demi Lovato

Allegra: “Free Fallin'” Tom Petty

Noah Thompson: “Falling” Harry Styles

Leah Marlene: “Heal” Tom Odell

Christian Guardino: “Imagine” John Lennon

Fritz Hager: “when the party’s over” Billie Eilish

Katyrah Love: “Dream” Bishop Briggs

Cameron Whitcomb: “Changes” Black Sabbath

Cadence Baker: “Train Wreck” James Arthur

Lady K: “Love On The Brain” Rihanna

Eliminated:

Sir Blayke, Scarlet, Danielle Finn

The Top 20 will dwindle down again when American Idol returns tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.