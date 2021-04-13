“American Idol” recap: The Top 12 revealed, plus who dropped out

ABC/Eric McCandless

The results are in!

Monday night’s episode of American Idol revealed who America voted into the Top 10, but before they got down to business it was announced that Luke Bryan was absent due to testing positive for COVID-19. The show found an epic replacement in veteran Idol judge Paula Abdul, who took a seat beside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Additionally, it was announced that contestant Wyatt Pike had to drop out of the competition for an undisclosed reason. Nonetheless, as they say in showbiz, the show must go on — and it did.

One by one host Ryan Seacrest revealed the fate of the remaining contestants and whether or not America voted them into the Top 10. After finding out how America voted, the American Idol hopefuls then performed a song of their choosing.

For the five talented singers that America did not vote into the Top 10, this performance offered them a second chance to “sing for their lives” in hopes that the judges — who had the power to save two contestants and push them through to the next round and into the Top 12 — would pick them.

Here are the results after Monday’s episode.

Top 10

Casey Bishop

“House of the Rising Run” The Animals

Deshawn Goncalves

“Higher Ground” Stevie Wonder

Cassandra Coleman

“Light On” Maggie Rogers

Caleb Kennedy

“Nowhere” Caleb Kennedy

Ava August

“Love Of My Life” Queen

Chayce Beckham

“What Brings Life Also Kills” Kolton Moore & The Clever Few

Alyssa Wray

“Greatest Love Of All” Whitney Houston

Willie Spence

“Diamonds” Rihanna

Grace Kinstler

“Dangerous Woman” Ariana Grande

Hunter Metts

“I Can’t Make You Love Me” Bon Iver

Bottom Five:

Colin Jamieson

“Waves” Dean Lewis

Madison Watkins

“Hotline Bling” Drake

Beane

“Grow As We Go” Ben Platt

Alanis Sophia

“Heart Attack” Demi Lovato

Graham DeFranco

“Cover Me Up” Jason Isbell

The judges saved Madison and Beane. Officially ending Colin, Alanis, and Graham’s American Idol journeys.

Coming up next week, for the first time this season, American Idol will have live voting with the results revealed that same evening. And, in an extreme twist, the show is inviting back 10 finalists from last season to come back and fight for a spot in the current competition.

It all goes down when American Idol returns Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.