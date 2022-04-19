‘American Idol’ recap: Judges save platinum ticket winner from elimination as Top 14 is revealed

ABC/Eric McCandless

Just one night after determining the Top 20, it was time to narrow down the competition yet again on American Idol.

Monday’s episode saw the remaining 20 contestants take the stage one by one as it was revealed whether or not America voted them into the Top 10. Each singing hopeful then gave a showstopping performance regardless of their status, but those who were not voted into the Top 10 had the added pressure of knowing that this performance would determine their future in the competition, as the judges would have the power to save four of them from elimination.

After deliberating, Luke, Katy, and Lionel decided to save Allegra, Jay, Mike Parker, and Tristen to round out the Top 14.

Here’s the official Top 14:

Ava Maybee: “Cuz I Love You” Lizzo

Christian Guardino: “Creep” Radiohead

Lady K: “Bust Your Window” Jazmine Sullivan

Huntergirl: “Vice” Miranda Lambert

Dan Marshall: “Stuck On You” Lionel Richie

Leah Marlene: “Wisher to the Well” Original Song

Nicolina: “She Used To Be Mine” Sara Bareilles

Noah Thompson: “Cover Me Up” Jason Isbell

Emyrson Flora: “Love In The Dark” Adele

Fritz Hager: “Golden” Harry Styles

Allegra Miles: “Tainted” Original song

Jay: “Believer” Imagine Dragons

Mike Parker: “Bed on Fire” Teddy Swims

Tristen Gressett: “Are You Gonna Go My Way” Lenny Kravitz

Eliminated:

Cameron Whitcomb – “If It Hadn’t Been For Love” The Steeldrivers

Katyrah Love “Through The Fire” Chaka Khan

Cadence Baker “I’m Your Baby” Whitney Houston

Sage: “Brown Eyed Lover” Allen Stone

Jacob Moran: “Rise” Katy Perry

Elli Rowe: “All I Want” Kodaline

American Idol returns Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

