"American Idol" recap: Introducing the Top 24

The road to the Top 24 continued on Monday night’s episode of American Idol.
Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie continued to break the good and bad news to the contestants as they each participated in the Showstoppers round of the competition.
Those who make it to the Top 24 will move on to the All-Star Duets & Solos round where A-list artists will join the contestants as they try their hardest to make it into the Top 16… and the live shows.
The guest artists include Idol season five runner-up Katharine McPhee, Jason Aldean, Tori Kelly, Ben Rector, Jimmie Allen, Joss Stone, Brian McKnight, Jewel, Incubus singer Brandon Boyd, Maroon 5‘s PJ Morton, Josh Groban and Ryan Tedder.
Each star will be paired with two American Idol hopefuls and will perform with each of them separately.
Here’s who made it to the Top 24 and who was eliminated after Monday’s episode.
Top 24:
Alanis Sophia
Casey Bishop
Mary-Jo Young
Hunter Metts
Deshawn Goncalves
Colin Jamieson
Ava August
Liahona Olayan
Madison Watkins
Alana
Anilee List
Cecil Ray
Willie Spence
Grace Kinstler
Eliminated:
Ronda Felton
Althea Grace
Funke Lagoke
Laila Mach
Drake McCain
Emisunshine
Lizzy O’Very
Camille Lamb
American Idol returns Sunday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
