“American Idol” recap: ‘Comeback contestants’ sing for chance at the top 10

ABC/Eric McCandless

It was blast from the past on Monday night’s American Idol episode. For the first time, the show brought back contestants from the previous season and offered them a spot in the top 10.

Earning the spot, of course, didn’t come easy. The “comeback contestants” sang in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, for America’s votes on Monday’s show. Voting will remain open all week through April 26, where one lucky hopeful will get a second chance at becoming this year’s American Idol.

Also making a comeback was Harry Connick Jr., a former judge on the show, who performed “Old Time Religion” and his new song “Alone With My Faith,” in addition to American Idol alum Lauren Daigle, who competed on the show twice — Seasons 8 and 11. She performed her track titled “Look Up Child.”

Find out who American voted through when American Idol returns Monday, April 26.

Here are the “comeback contestants” and the songs they sang.

Faith Becnel: “Cry Baby” by Janis Joplin

Franklin Boone: “Meant To Live” by Switchfoot

Dwayne Crocker Jr.: “Voice Of God” by Dante Bowe ft. Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore

Cyniah Elise: “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)” by Miley Cyrus ft. Stevie Nicks

Arthur Gunn: “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls

Aliana Jester: “I’ll Never Love Again” by Lady Gaga

Louis Knight: his original song “Maybe That”

Nick Merico: his original song “City Lights”

Makayla Phillips: “Anyone” by Demi Lovato

Olivia Ximines: “Say Yes” by Michelle Williams ft. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.