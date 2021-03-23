'American Idol' recap: Claudia Conway takes a bow, another contestant scarily face plants

It was Day 2 of Hollywood Week on Monday’s episode of American Idol, which means it was time for the singers to pair up. Instead of them choosing their own partners, though, the twist was that judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan would be doing the pairing.
While some contestants were happy about who the judges picked for their duet partner, others were not — like Claudia Conway and Hannah Everhart. These two ladies had a hard time getting their act together, especially when, at one point, Claudia had to go looking for Hannah. Eventually, they were able to put together a duet of Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times,” which unfortunately didn’t really impress the judges. Claudia’s journey would end there, but luckily for Hannah, they saw something in her and let her through to the next round.
Ronda Felton and Funke Lagoke also gave a lackluster performance as they attempted to steal the hearts of the judges and audiences with their rendition of Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion’s “Tell Him.” However, unlike Claudia and Hannah, both of these ladies made it through — but not before giving the judges and audiences a major scare.
While Lionel was giving feedback to Funke, the American Idol hopeful fainted and face planted onto the stage resulting in a busted chin and a trip to the hospital — but hey, she made it though to sing another day.
Here are the results after the duet challenge:
SAFE:
Laila Mach
Liahona Olayan
Graham DeFranco
Beane
Anthony Guzman
Adriel Carrion
Madison Watkins
Deshawn Goncalves
Alex Miller
Emisunshine
Murphy
Lizzy O’Very
Cassandra Coleman
Wyatt Pike
Ronda Felton
Funke Lagoke
Willie Spence
Kya Monee
Ben Dodson
Henry Thompson
Sloane Simon
Chayce Beckham
Althea Grace
Camille Lamb
Ava August
Hunter Metts
Alyssa Wray
Grace Kinstler
ELIMINATED:
Cameron Allen
Kari Erickson
Monica Leah
Miguela
Jazzy Rose
RE’H
Zachary D’Onofrio
Christina Daugherty
American Idol returns Sunday, March 28 at 8 p.m. ET.
