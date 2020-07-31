'American Idol' auditions go virtual with "Idol Across America" August 10

Courtesy ABC

Since filling hotel ballrooms or stadiums with screaming — and singing — hopefuls is no longer an option amid the COVID-19 pandemic, American Idol is taking its auditions on the road virtually for the spring 2021 edition of the show.

Starting August 10, the show will kick off its “Idol Across America” remote auditions, which will take place in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. for the first time ever. To sign up for a chance to virtually audition for an American Idol producer, visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.

All the details are there — you just need to be between the ages of 15 and 28. You’re allowed to audition during any date, regardless of where you actually live. The show will use “custom-built Zoom technology” to hold the auditions.

Earlier this year, American Idol became the first reality competition series to air remotely, with contestants performing and judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry commenting from their respective homes. Singer Just Sam was crowned the winner on May 17.

The audition dates are as follows:

Delaware, Florida and Ohio (Aug 10)

Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (Aug 12)

Arizona, Oregon and Washington (Aug. 14)

Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (Aug 16)

Open Call Auditions (Aug 17)

Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (Aug 18)

Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (Aug. 20)

Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (Aug 22)

Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (Aug 24)

Open Call Auditions (Aug 25)

Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (Aug 26)

Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (Aug 28)

Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (Aug 30)

Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (Sep 1)

Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (Sep 3)

Alaska, California and Hawaii (Sep 5)

Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sep 7)

Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sep 9)

By Andrea Dresdale

