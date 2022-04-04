‘American Idol’ ﻿alums to reunite to mark show’s 20th anniversary

ABC

American Idol turns 20 this year and it plans to pull out all the stops to celebrate.

Deadline reports the series is putting together The Great Idol Reunion, airing May 2, which welcomes back some of the best-known American Idol alumni in show history.

Among those heading back to the Idol stage are Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen and many others. A few details of the reunion have been shared, including a special duet between season two winner Ruben Studdard and season six winner Jordin Sparks. Cook, who won season seven, will be paired with season eight winner Kris Allen.

Idol executive producer and show runner Megan Michaels Wolflick said of the upcoming event, “It’s a testament to this show’s incredible legacy that we are able to celebrate 20 years of American Idol in this extraordinary way. We are so thrilled to welcome back some of our most beloved alumni from over the years to reunite on the Idol stage.”

Season 10’s respective winner and runner up, McCreery and Alaina, will also sing together.

Wolflick also saluted ﻿Idol﻿’s ability to “create superstars just as it has done since 2002,” adding, “Bringing back these Idol Icons is the perfect way to herald the next generation.”

American Idol airs Mondays starting at 8 p.m. local time on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.