‘American Idol’ alum David Archuleta opens up about his sexuality in Pride Month post

American Idol season seven runner-up David Archuleta is opening up about his sexuality this Pride Month.

In a vulnerable social media post over the weekend, the 30-year-old discussed his struggle reconciling his faith as a Mormon with being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way,” David began.

He went on to say that he is still “not sure” how he identifies — he came out to his family and friends as gay in 2014, but has since considered that he may be “a spectrum of bisexual” or asexual.

“Idk what to make of it and I don’t have all the answers,” he continued. “I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself.”

“I’ve tried for almost 20 years to try and change myself until I realized God made me how I am for a purpose,” he added. “…If other people choose to live differently than what you’ve been raised to believe is right, please have compassion because it’s most likely been an exhausting journey for them to be ok with the feelings they have and never have been able to change.”

In the comments, David received support from fellow Idol alums David Cook, Jordin Sparks and Kris Allen, as well as Lance Bass, Todrick, Leslie Jordan and more.

