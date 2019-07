The new season of American Horror Story is just over a month away, which means we’re about to get hit with all the teasers and all the trailers…here’s one of them!

We don’t know too much about the new season, but we do know is it takes place at Camp Redwood and is giving us major classic slasher film vibes!

Earlier this month, Ryan Murphy treated us to a pretty great cast announcement and this week we’re finally getting one of those infamous AHS pre-season teasers!