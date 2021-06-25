American Authors team with Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath for summer anthem “Nice and Easy”

Cory Ingram

“Best Day of My Life” band American Authors has returned with a new single and video, and they’ve brought none other than Sugar Ray‘s Mark McGrath along for the ride.

As the voice behind feelgood ’90s anthems like “Fly” and “Every Morning,” Mark is the perfect addition to the song, called “Nice and Easy.” In fact, the track even features record-scratching noises like the ones you hear on “Fly.”

The song’s about having a good time in the summer, though the video shows Mark and the band trying to enjoy fun summer activities like barbecues, suntanning, outdoor massages, golf and relaxing in a hammock — with everything going horribly wrong.

“It’s been a really hard year and ‘Nice and Easy’ is a reminder to slow it down and get back to the basics of living life to your full potential,””says lead vocalist/guitarist Zac Barnett. “‘Nice and Easy’ is the most ‘American Authors‘ song we’ve released in a long time…we really wanted to make something fun while keeping our signature message of hope.”

As for working with the Sugar Ray singer, Zac says, “We’re super big fans of Mark and grew up listening to him. We got to work on the song face to face, and he’s literally the nicest and most energetic person.”

The frontman adds, “The main thing we want is for you to go out and have fun. After the past year, I can see how much this band represents friendship, compassion, and good vibes all around.”

