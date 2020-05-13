American Airlines, Hyatt Hotels giving free vacations to workers at hospital hit hard by COVID-19

iStock/Halfpoint(NEW YORK) — American Airlines and Hyatt hotels have teamed up to surprise thousands of New York-area health care professionals with free vacations.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in Queens, New York was severely affected by COVID-19, forcing it to increase its Intensive Care Units capacity by 500%.

And as a thank-you to the “heroism” of the staff, more than 4,000 employees will be treated to round-trip flights on American Airlines to Hyatt hotels in select destinations across the U.S. and Caribbean.

“Every worker at Elmhurst has seen and experienced challenges many of us cannot imagine,” said Robert Isom, President of American Airlines in a statement. “They’ve given so much of themselves and chose to serve their community with care, compassion and equity for every patient. When they are able to take a break, we hope the time away will help them and their loved ones recharge and that they feel our deepest appreciation for their sacrifice and heroism.”

In response, Israel Rocha, vice president of the embattled hospital, says, “We are extremely grateful…for this generous gift to our health care workers, who have been at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our doctors, nurses, and other staff on the front lines of this unprecedented health care crisis really appreciate the outpouring of support from two of America’s major companies, and we look forward to taking advantage of these well-earned vacations in the near future.”

What’s more, both companies are letting their rewards members donate their travel miles and hotel perks to COVID-19 first responders at Hyatt.com/thankyou and AA.com.

