AMC theater chain lays out plan for reopening

iStock/Nattakorn ManeeratThe AMC theater chain laid out an ambitious plan on Tuesday to have almost all of its theaters open sometime in July.

The plan includes partnering with companies like Clorox to create theatre environments as safe and clean as possible, educating theatergoers on how to keep safe, and looking into high tech sanitation techniques, including the use of electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and wherever possible upgraded MERV 13 air ventilation filters.

AMC reported a staggering $2.2 billion loss in the first quarter on Tuesday as a result of the global theatrical shutdown caused by COVID-19.

