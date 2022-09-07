Amazon releases official trailer for Harry Styles’ ﻿’My Policeman’

Courtesy Amazon Prime Video

The first official trailer for Harry Styles‘ My Policeman has finally arrived, and it provides a broader glimpse of what the hotly anticipated drama entails.

Harry stars as a closeted officer named Tom, who struggles with his feelings for David Dawson‘s character, Patrick. The movie is set in 1950s England when homosexuality was prohibited.

The trailer follows Tom as he marries Emma Corin‘s Marion in an attempt to fit into society while engaging in an affair with Patrick. One bit shows Marion spying on the two men as they’re sharing a tender moment and later telling Tom that Patrick is “trying to destroy our marriage.” Meanwhile, Patrick attempts to convince Tom to stop hiding who he really is.

Other flashes show Tom and Patrick fighting, pining for one another, holding hands, kissing and cuddling in bed. The trailer mirrors these moments with scenes of Tom and Marion going about their lives.

It is inferred in the trailer that Marion outs Patrick, who is then punished for his sexuality. Another brief scene focuses on a policeman’s uniform burning on a small bonfire on the beach.

The trailer also jumps to ’90s era versions of Tom, Patrick and Marion — respectively played by ﻿Linus Roache, ﻿Rupert Everett ﻿and ﻿Gina McKee — coming to terms with the consequences of their affair all those years ago.

My Policeman is based on the book of the same name. After it debuts in theaters on October 21, it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 4.

