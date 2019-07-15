Credit: hadrian | BigStockPhoto.com

Amazon Prime Day: Experts Weigh In On Best Deals

July 15, 2019

I know how my family is going to save THOUSANDS today on Amazon Prime Day.  I had someone change my Prime password and NOT tell ANY of us what it is.  It’s a bold strategy.  I hope it pays off.  If you can’t pass up the screamin’ deals… here’s a whole list of those deals that are better than others.PRIME DAY BLOG, CONSTANTLY UPDATED, CLICK HERE

Even though I’ve limited my access to Amazon Prime today (on purpose) this will continue to be my mantra:

“Even though they sell everything, doesn’t mean I should buy everything.”

Repeat to self… often.

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.