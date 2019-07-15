Amazon Prime Day: Experts Weigh In On Best Deals

I know how my family is going to save THOUSANDS today on Amazon Prime Day. I had someone change my Prime password and NOT tell ANY of us what it is. It’s a bold strategy. I hope it pays off. If you can’t pass up the screamin’ deals… here’s a whole list of those deals that are better than others.PRIME DAY BLOG, CONSTANTLY UPDATED, CLICK HERE

Even though I’ve limited my access to Amazon Prime today (on purpose) this will continue to be my mantra:

“Even though they sell everything, doesn’t mean I should buy everything.”

Repeat to self… often.