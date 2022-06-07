“Amazing food, great vibes”: Jonas Brothers attend opening of parents’ new restaurant in Las Vegas

Denise Truscello/Getty for Nellieâs Southern Kitchen

The Jonas Brothers will now be able to taste their family’s home cooking when they’re in Las Vegas: Their parents, Kevin Jonas Sr. ﻿and ﻿Denise﻿, have opened Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in Sin City.

This marks the second location of the growing chain. The family patriarch says all the recipes are inspired by his grandmother Nellie, adding in a statement that his grandmother’s “greatest desire was for people to enjoy themselves around her table and on her front porch.”

Kevin Sr. opened the first location in Belmont, North Carolina, the city his grandmother called home. The restaurant features the experience of “live music, generous hospitality and timeless Southern comfort food,” per a release.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas also weighed in on their great-grandmother’s legacy, with the eldest brother declaring, “Nellie’s Southern Kitchen is a perfect reflection of our family’s passion for food and music. And the fact that we introduced Nellie’s the same weekend our Las Vegas residency kicked off couldn’t be better.”

Added Nick, “In many ways, Nellie’s is a celebration of what people love about Las Vegas – amazing food, great vibes and entertainment. We’re excited to officially open the doors to share all of this with our fans while commemorating our Great-Grandmother’s legacy.”

“Our family’s connection to Las Vegas has always been strong as we’ve performed here many times over the years, and it feels very special to now have a permanent piece of our family history in the city for everyone to enjoy,” Joe added.

Nellie’s Southern Kitchen is now open at MGM Grand Garden Arena, just in time for the JoBros’ Las Vegas residency. The trio is performing at the Dolby Live at Park MGM through June 11.

