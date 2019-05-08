Amanda Knox Is Going Where?

Seattle’s own Amanda Knox is headed to a place she knows quite well. A little too well, perhaps? She’ll travel to Italy for the fist time since being acquitted of murder… in ITALY.

Amanda Knox to return to Italy for first time since acquittal. https://t.co/BExPZVjojs pic.twitter.com/d6A2aFOSHk — ABC News (@ABC) May 8, 2019

Okay… if she thinks it’s a good idea. This is me biting my tongue. Hard. Ouch.

But seriously good for her for trying to help other folks. It must take a LOT of guts to return to a place that was such a dark time in her life. I hope she brings some good friends and family for the moral support on this trip. This isn’t backpacking, youth hostels and gelato. This is real life.