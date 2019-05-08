Credit: BigStockPhoto

Amanda Knox Is Going Where?

Seattle’s own Amanda Knox is headed to a place she knows quite well.  A little too well, perhaps?  She’ll travel to Italy for the fist time since being acquitted of murder… in ITALY.

Okay… if she thinks it’s a good idea.  This is me biting my tongue.  Hard.  Ouch.

But seriously good for her for trying to help other folks. It must take a LOT of guts to return to a place that was such a dark time in her life.  I hope she brings some good friends and family for the moral support on this trip.  This isn’t backpacking, youth hostels and gelato.  This is real life.

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.