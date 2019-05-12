Amanda Knox Goes Back To Italy

WHAT?? She is going to a conference for the Italy Innocence Project.

The Innocence Project seeks to help people who have been convicted of crimes they did not commit.

So she is returning for the first time since she was convicted and imprisoned, but ultimately acquitted, in the murder and sexual assault of her

British roommate in the hilltop university town of Perugia.

Amanda was invited to attend a conference June 14-15 organized in Modena by the Criminal Chamber of the northern city.

Knox, 31, will be speaking on the role of the media in judicial errors on the last day of the conference.

