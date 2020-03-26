Altered taste and smell may be attributed to COVID-19

March 26, 2020

Tero Vesalainen/iStock(NEW YORK) — As Americans look up possible symptoms of COVID-19 to see if they qualify for a test, a new theory that the virus affects one’s taste and smell has been floated by the American Academy of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery.

In a statement, the group says the alteration of taste and smell — medically known as dysgeusia and anosmia, respectively — has been seen in patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Anecdotal evidence is rapidly accumulating from sites around the world that anosmia and dysgeusia are significant symptoms associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Anosmia, in particular, has been seen in patients ultimately testing positive for the coronavirus with no other symptoms,” The group reports.

Dr. D.J. Verret, about 40 percent of patients recovering from a viral illness report a loss of smell. “We know from previous research that coronavirus infections are seen in post-viral anosmia. It is therefore not a stretch to think that COVID-19, caused by a coronavirus, can result in smell or taste disturbances,” theorizes Verret.

However, these findings could become further obscured as allergy season approaches now that spring has arrived, which also has similar impacts on individuals. 

Currently, the symptoms of COVID-19 as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.  

There currently is no vaccine or cure for COVID-19.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only