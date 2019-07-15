“Folks… please don’t flush your drugs m’kay.”

A Middle Tennessee police department is warning people about flushing drugs (any drugs, legal or not) down the toilet,

saying fowls and alligators on meth are possible.

The about a drug roundup over the weekend on Facebook,

but authorities also typed up a special note in the post about how meth and drugs can affect wildlife.

According to the post, ducks, geese, and other fowl visit treatment ponds in the area, and, though the department says

their ponds are clean, the sewer workers aren’t prepared to deal with meth in the water.

This is in Tennessee, but I think this is a good idea for ANYWHERE U.S.A.. You can take legal drugs you are no longer using to the police department.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069