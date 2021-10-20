All you gotta do is watch: Carole King & James Taylor doc coming to CNN and HBO Max

L to R: Carole King, Lee Sklar, James Taylor; Larry Marano/Getty Images

The friendship between James Taylor and Carole King has lasted 50 years, and now it’s being examined in a new concert documentary that’s coming to CNN and HBO Max.

The movie is called Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name, and is being directed and produced by Frank Marshall. Marshall is pretty comfortable with projects involving superstars of the 1960s and ’70s: He directed HBO’s acclaimed Bee Gees documentary How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, and produced Hulu’s McCartney 3, 2, 1.

The documentary takes as its starting point the concert that Carole and James did together in 2007 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Los Angeles’ famous club The Troubadour, where they’d first played together in 1970. The ’07 show, which featured them collaborating on songs like “You’ve Got a Friend,” led to a 2010 arena tour.

The film documents the tour and also features interviews with the now-legendary session musicians who played with the duo in 1970, 2007 and 2010, including guitarist Danny Kortchmar, bass player Lee Sklar and drummer Russ Kunkel.

On October 30, King will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the second time; she was previously inducted as a songwriter in 1990. Inducting her will be Taylor Swift, who, incidentally, was named after James Taylor.

