All the Ways to Remove Your Kid’s Image From the Internet

Maybe you didn’t exactly go to Halle Bailey lengths to conceal your child’s existence from the internet, and now you regret years of “ sharenting ” online.

Can you unring that bell?

No guarantees, but we’ve rounded up some starting strategies for tracking down and removing images of your child from the internet.

Reasons to keep their faces offline

Whether your adolescent is embarrassed by old baby photos on Facebook, or you’re concerned about nefarious people using AI to turn your child’s image into something terrifying, there are lots of reasons to make your best effort at scrubbing their photos from the internet.

Dr. Tali Shenfield , school and clinical psychologist, wrote about the big reasons parents should not share photos of children online:

Young kids can’t consent.

Adolescents prefer to control their own digital presence to preserve privacy and autonomy.

Photos can become fuel for bullies to use in the future.

Metadata attached to photos reveals personal information beyond the image itself.

Images and metadata can be used for identity theft and digital kidnapping (when someone uses photos of your child to claim they are their child).

Where to start finding and deleting photos

When it comes to managing your child’s online image, there are three “spheres of control” – yourself, people you know or sort of know, and people you don’t know.

Start your image-purging project in the sphere of control where you have the most power (and will probably find most of the photos): your own social media, blogs, forums, and websites. We all have anxiety about what can happen to a child’s photos when they are released into the wild and get snagged by the wrong person. You can greatly reduce the odds of that happening by deleting your trail of photos that probably began leaking onto social media (even in private or friends-only groups) right after baby was born.

Clean out your own photo albums on Facebook, delete posts on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. If any of your accounts are dominated by information about your child, delete the whole thing. Put your memories on a hard drive or in a scrapbook. Think back to all the “What to Expect” forums and anxious parent message boards you have posted on in the past. Delete your accounts, especially if you ever posted maybe just the cutest, most innocent, now deeply embarrassing photo of your toddler. Did you think for a tiny minute that you would make your mark as a mommy blogger? Even if you created a teensy blog just for family members to keep up with news about your child, it’s time to take that stuff down.

Full Story and More Strategies: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069