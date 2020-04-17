All-star musical artists raise their voices for ‘The Disney Family Singalong’

(NEW YORK) — With most of the nation sheltering in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, actors and artists across the board such as Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Luke Evans and Beyoncé banded together as one to bring comfort and encouragement for Thursday’s The Disney Family Singalong.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, those who volunteered to lend their vocal talents for the night used minimal equipment and “a whole lot of harmony” to encourage all those watching to “join in on the top of their lungs… even your dad.”

To make the singalong easier, lyrics for all the Disney songs displayed at the bottom of the screen as a golden Mickey helpfully bounced on top of each word in time with the music.

On top of providing comfort and entertainment to households across the country, the night also offered a message of solidarity to the essential workers who weren’t able to sit down and enjoy the show that night due to their jobs.

The most emotional moment of the night came at the end as Lovato, joined by Michael Bublé, sang “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Disney’s Cinderella. Interwoven throughout the performance were various heartfelt messages thanking every last employee working the front line, from first responders to truck drivers.

Children, parents and many others displayed handmade signs that celebrated the bravery of those doing essential work and made sure to shout out every industry that is deemed essential.

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance during The Disney Family Singalong and dedicating her soulful rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star” to all the front line workers. At the end, she sweetly promised that “We’ll get through this.”

Also serenading viewers with an emotional rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King was Christina Aguilera. The romance song carried a different meaning that night, reminding all that, even in the bleakest of times, millions are still banding together to help in the face of the crisis.

Aguilera was also accompanied by her very sleepy lab during the performance, who happily snuggled close to her on the couch.

Another standout performance came from the cast of High School Musical — Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, and Lucas Grabeel — who joined forces with the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Descendants, That’s So Raven, Zombies and more to remind the country that “We’re All in This Together.” The pandemic has breathed new life into the nearly 15-year-old song, as it’s become somewhat of an anthem for those working the front line.

Surprising everyone was Zac Efron, who dropped in to introduce the performance despite weathering a bad connection. He also marveled about the song’s newfound popularity and the new meaning it now holds for many.

While many performers chose to inspire viewers, others chose to go all out with their songs, such as Ariana Grande who made the most of her performance when she belted out “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” from Hercules — which she revealed was her number one favorite Disney movie.

Completely unhindered by flying solo with no cameramen or studio to work in, Ari sang as Megara and the five Muses to show off her impressive harmonizing skills — even acting out key moments of the song with props.

Moana star Auli’i Cravalho threw herself into her performance of “How Far I’ll Go,” letting kids everywhere feel like they were really singing along with the adventurous Disney princess from the movie.

The show ended with various celebrities from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Elizabeth Olsen and Jeff Goldblum expressing gratitude to first responders, truck drivers, those in the food service industry and medical staff.

On top of saluting those working the front line, Ryan Seacrest also shouted out Feeding America, a nonprofit that is working to make sure no one in the country goes hungry during this unprecedented time.

The hour long event also featured Josh Groban, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Donny Osmond, Tori Kelly, Amber Riley, Darren Criss, Kristen Chenoweth, Josh Gad and many more.

