All Lanes of I-5 Closed over the Weekend

All lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed overnight on Friday and Saturday between Fife and Federal Way.

Closure is for a major construction project, potentially sparking huge traffic backups.

The closure will be in effect on all I-5 northbound and southbound lanes from 11 p.m. to 8 am.

Betwen 54th Avenue East exit in Fife and the State Route 18 interchange in Federal Way.

The closure is needed so crews can install 10 giant bridge girders that will span

I-5 and form the new 70th Avenue East Bridge in Fife.

Travelers are asked to avoid the area and reschedule discretionary trips during the closures.

Ramps to and from the work zone will also be closed during nighttime and overnight

Drivers who must travel between Seattle and Olympia during overnight hours of Friday and Saturday,

August are advised to use SR-18, SR-167, and SR-512, which can accommodate the most traffic.

The SR-99 detour provides local access back to I-5.

