All-female Versa Festival, featuring Ellie Goulding, has been canceled

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Marriott International & Universal Music Group

The “woman-powered” Versa Festival, which was to welcome music headliner Ellie Goulding, has been canceled.

Event organizers announced on their official website, “Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, VERSA Festival will not be taking place in Chicago this June. All ticket purchases will be fully refunded.” It remains unclear why the festival was unexpectedly canceled.

Although the festivities will not take place in June, organizers told ticket holders to “stay tuned for future updates.”

The Versa music and comedy event boasted all-female headliners and recently unveiled its lineup, which also featured Chelsea Handler, Kim Petras, Ilana Glazer, Liz Phair, Kali Uchis, Jamila Woods and others. In all, 25 artists and 15 comedians, as well as 50 speakers were slated to appear at the two-day event, which was set for June 11 and June 12 at Chicago’s Lincoln Park South Fields.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.