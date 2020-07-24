All about Taylor Swift's new album 'Folklore', which could be her best album yet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon

Taylor Swift‘s dropped her new album, Folklore, at the stroke of midnight and, already, fans are adoring her new sound.

The 10-time Grammy winner’s eighth studio album comes almost a year after she released Lover.

Swift said she wrote and recorded Folklore “in isolation,” and added that she “poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings” into the songs.

Folklore is an emotionally raw album that is Taylor’s most mature yet, not only through the evocative lyrics found in every song that proves she’s one of the century’s most talented songwriters, but through the soft rock/folk sound she experiments with that highlights a brand new side of Swift.

While Folklore contains a style of music popular with alternative radio, the 30-year-old uses her slowed down music to really dig into her metaphorical and poetic lyrics that are forged with the express purpose of making the audience experience all the emotions packed into every song.

One example is the standout “Invisible String,” which includes the gorgeous chorus “Time, mystical time/ Cutting me open, then healing me fine/ Where there clues I didn’t see?/ And isn’t it just so pretty to think/ All along there was some invisible string/ Tying you to me.”

“Invisible String” also serves as a story of growth for Taylor, as she admits “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/ For the boys who broke my heart/ Now I send their babies presents.”

There will also be eight deluxe CD editions and eight vinyl editions available for one week to honor the fact that “Folklore” is Swift’s eighth studio album.

Here’s the complete tracklist of Folklore, which is available everywhere now:

the 1 cardigan the last great american dynasty exile (featuring bon iver) my tears ricochet mirrorball seven august this is me trying illicit affairs invisible strings mad woman epiphany betty peace hoax (bonus track) the lakes