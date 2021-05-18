Alicia Keys to celebrate 20th anniversary of debut album with BBMA performance

Milan Zrnic

Alicia Keys has joined the lineup of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, and she’s planning a special performance to mark a major milestone.

In June, Alicia’s debut album, Songs in A Minor, will celebrate its 20th anniversary, so her BBMA performance will be a special medley of hits from that album. The album, which debuted at number one and has since been RIAA-certified seven-times Platinum, features songs like “Fallin’,” “A Woman’s Worth” and “How Come You Don’t Call Me.”

Alicia is the latest addition to the lineup of BBMA performers, which also includes BTS, Pink, The Weeknd, Duran Duran, DJ Khaled with H.E.R. and Migos, AJR, Glass Animals, twenty one pilots, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness. Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade Awards, while Pink receives the Billboard ICON Award.

The BBMAs, hosted by Nick Jonas, air Sunday night on NBC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.