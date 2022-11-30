Alicia Keys reveals “this year was the year” to release her holiday album, ‘Santa Baby’

Alicia Keys Records

Alicia Keys unleashed her first holiday album, Santa Baby, earlier this month, and the singer admits she’s surprised she didn’t put one out sooner.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the hitmaker remarked, “I’ve always wanted to [make a Christmas album] but I just couldn’t believe it hasn’t happened already!”

As for why she decided to make one now, Alicia said, “I felt like this year was the year for it.”

Alicia also opened up about the story behind the song “December Back 2 June.” She said the song “is all about how Christmas is all the time when you’re with people that make you feel good and love you.”

As for what the holidays mean to the singer, she said it’s all about her kids. She shares sons ﻿Egypt, 12, and Genesis, 7, with husband ﻿Swizz Beatz.

“Those precious moments [you spend with your kids] that you just want to hold onto as long as possible? That, what I think, is what the holidays is about,” she declared.

Santa Baby arrived November 4.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.