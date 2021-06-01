Alicia Keys marking ‘Songs in A Minor’ 20th anniversary with special edition, interactive website

RCA Records/Legacy Recordings

June 5 marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Alicia Keys‘ acclaimed debut album, Songs in A Minor, and the singer is celebrating the milestone in a big way.

First, there’s the release of Songs In A Minor (20th Anniversary Edition), which is available for pre-order now. A digital edition is due on Friday, which features two previously unreleased bonus tracks — “Foolish Heart” and “Crazy (Mi Corazon)” — from the original album sessions. It also includes “Fallin’ (ALI Soundtrack version)” and “I Won’t (Crazy World),” which will now be available digitally for the first time.

A two-LP vinyl version of the expanded album is also available for pre-order, with a December ship date. It’s pressed on black-and-green-blended color vinyl with deluxe packaging and pop-up imagery.

A standard version of the original album pressed on limited-edition green vinyl will be available through Vinyl Me Please. New 20th Anniversary merchandise is also available now at Alicia’s online store, including a shirt, a hat and a tote bag.

In addition, a new website has launched called Memories of A Minor, inviting fans to write letters reminiscing about Songs in A Minor, its release, the tour and Alicia’s music in general. Visit SongsInAMinor.com to view and contribute to the interactive site.

And finally, TIDAL is re-releasing Alicia’s entire catalog on June 5; the Songs in A Minor re-release features exclusive video commentary.

Upon its initial release, Songs In A Minor debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and has gone on to sell more than 10 million copies worldwide. The lead single, “Fallin’,” spent six weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The album and the song won Alicia five Grammys, the first of an eventual haul of 15.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.