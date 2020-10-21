Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay & more set for 'Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy'

Milan Zrnic

Just days before the 2020 presidential election, CBS will air a star-studded special called Every Vote Counts: a Celebration of Democracy, reports Billboard.

The non-partisan special will be hosted by Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington and America Ferrera. Alicia will also perform, along with Dan + Shay and rapper Offset.

Other stars set to appear on the special include Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amy Schumer, Cobie Smulders, Leonardo DiCaprio, Shaquille O’Neal and more.

The Every Vote Counts: a Celebration of Democracy special airs October 29 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, and will also be livestreamed on Apple Music, Twitter, YouTube, TIDAL, Facebook and the AppleTV app.

In related news, this Saturday, you can watch a livestream called the Vote with Us “virtual rally” celebrating the start of early voting in a variety of states. Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato are among the stars participating. The stream starts at 3 p.m. ET at VoteWith.us.

