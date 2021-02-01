Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus & more to perform at Verizon Super Bowl after-party concert

Courtesy of Verizon

Some of the stars who’ll be performing during the Super Bowl pre-show — plus other big names — will be joining Verizon for a special after-party concert in support of small businesses.

Miley Cyrus, who’s performing at the TikTok Tailgate Party, R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan and country star Eric Church — who are performing the national anthem — will all take part in Verizon’s Big Concert for Small Business, hosted by Tiffany Haddish.

They’ll be joined by Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Luke Bryan, H.E.R., Americana singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile, and Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard.

“Small businesses are so important and we need to do whatever we can to keep them alive; our communities can’t recover without them,” says Alicia in a statement. “I’m excited to be partnering with Verizon and the rest of these amazing artists to not only be able to take the stage and bring that good music and light but to do it for such a meaningful cause.”

The Big Concert for Small Business will also feature stories about small business owners, and the artists will talk about their personal favorite small businesses. You can tag your favorite small business on Twitter from now until February 7 using the hashtag #BigConcertSmallBiz for a chance to have them spotlighted during the show.

While watching, you can also donate to the cause by texting SMALLBIZ to 20222 to make a one-time donation of $10.

The event streams live on Sunday, February 7 at 11 p.m. ET on Yahoo, Fios, Verizon’s channels on Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok. You can also watch it on CMT, MTV2, BET and CBS Sports Network. Visit VerizonBigConcertSmallBiz.com for more details.

