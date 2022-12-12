Alicia Keys brings one-night-only holiday masquerade ball to New York

Alicia Keys Records

Alicia Keys brought the holiday cheer — and glitz and glam — to New York’s majestic United Palace.

The 15-time Grammy award-winner returned to her hometown to host a one-night-only Holiday Masquerade Ball on Saturday, which treated the audience to a live performance of her greatest hits. She also sprinkled in a sample of the songs from her first-ever Christmas album, Santa Baby, which came out exclusively on Apple Music on November 4.

Keys stunned in a black ensemble with a glitzy top and matching masquerade mask as she opened up the show with her 2003 classic “You Don’t Know My Name.” Other hits she performed included “In Common,” “Girl On Fire,” “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and, of course, the song that set her career ablaze, “Fallin’.”

Songs from the R&B icon’s holiday project and ninth studio album included “Ave Maria” and “Santa Baby.”

Keys also had a few surprises up her sleeve, bringing out the pop artist JVKE who joined her at the piano to perform his hit single “Golden Hour,” which they mashed up with Keys’ song “Never See Me Again.”

Later, she united with Academy Award-winner Jon Batiste to perform a medley of songs that included Nina Simone‘s “Feeling Good” and Nat King Cole‘s “The Christmas Song.”

There’s no need to fret if you missed the festive event. The concert will broadcast later this month as the closer to the first season of Apple Music Live. The date has yet to be announced.

