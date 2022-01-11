Alesso and Katy Perry release the futuristic visuals for “When I’m Gone”

Rony Alwin

The visuals for Alesso and Katy Perry‘s electro-pop track “When I’m Gone” have arrived.

The music video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, debuted Monday during halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship with Georgia vs. Alabama, marking the first time that ESPN has premiered a music video across its networks.

The music video is set in a futuristic land and begins with Katy making a call at a pay phone.

“You know, I just think it’s time to give them everything they want,” the singer declares before walking off with a robot pet at her heels.

Katy then makes her way across an industrial plant, where a group of dancers join her in an electric performance. In other scenes she’s joined by Alesso in the control room as the song amps up and electrifies.

The “When I’m Gone” visuals come almost two weeks after first time collaborators Katy and Alesso dropped the song in late December.

“I’m so thrilled that ‘When I’m Gone’ is finally out. We’ve been waiting the whole year to share it with all of you,” Alesso said in a press release. “I’m honored to collaborate with Katy on such an amazing dance record, and with ESPN to become the first artists to premiere our music video at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship. I loved working with her and think this song and video came out super special.”

“When I’m Gone” is available to stream now on YouTube.

