Alessia Cara will sing Canadian national anthem at NBA All-Star Game

Alessia Cara will be repping her home country at this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

The “Scars to Your Beautiful” singer will belt out “O Canada,” the Canadian national anthem, from Toronto ahead of tip-off on Sunday, March 7. In addition, music legend Gladys Knight will sing the U.S. national anthem, live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Throughout the game, the league will also pay tribute to the contribution that HBCUs — historically Black colleges and universities — have made via music, content and storytelling. Marching bands and choirs from some of those schools will perform, as well as the step teams from Atlanta’s Spelman and Morehouse Colleges.

The game airs on TNT, with coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET. The traditional skills competition will take place on the same night for the first time; that starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.