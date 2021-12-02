Alessia Cara and Rob Thomas ring in the Christmas season at Rockefeller Center tree lighting

Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Christmas season got into full swing on Wednesday with the help of Alessia Cara and Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas at NBC’s lighting of the iconic Rockefeller Christmas tree.

Cara performed her original holiday tune, “Make It to Christmas, from her 2020 release, Holiday Stuff, as well as her cover of the classic “Jingle Bell Rock,” available on Amazon Music.

Thomas performed “Small Town Christmas,” before teaming up with Brad Paisley for “Santa Don’t Come Here Anymore.” Both songs appear on Thomas’ new holiday collection, Something About Christmas Time.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center also included appearances from Harry Connick Jr., Norah Jones, Pentatonix and Carrie Underwood.

The night, which also featured Radio City Music Hall’s high-stepping Rockettes dance troupe, among others, concluded with the lighting of Rockefeller Center’s 79-foot tall, 85-year-old Norway Spruce, which was donated by a family from Elkton, Maryland.

