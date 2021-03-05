Alanis Morissette releases demo version of "Predator" from 'Jagged Little Pill The Musical'

Epiphany Records

Alanis Morissette has released her original demo version of the song, “Predator,” which was featured in the hit Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill The Musical.

The song, one of two new tracks Alanis wrote for the musical, was performed by Kathryn Gallagher and the cast in the stage show and featured on the show’s soundtrack. The demo version features Alanis’ vocals.



Jagged Little Pill The Musical leads the Tony Awards nominations this year, with 15 nods including Best Musical.

By Andrea Tuccillo

