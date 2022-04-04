Alanis Morissette puts her spin on the ‘Bridgerton’ cover of “You Oughta Know”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AM

If you’re a fan of Bridgerton, chances are you’ve recognized several modern-day songs playing in the background as orchestral pieces, such as Taylor Swift‘s “Wildest Dreams” and Maroon 5‘s “Girls Like You.”

Alanis Morissette was the latest artist to have one of her hits transformed by the popular Netflix series, now in its second season — giving a Regency era-twist to the Grammy winner’s “You Oughta Know.” The cover played during the fifth episode, when Kate, played by Simone Ashley, and Jonathan Bailey‘s Anthony Bridgerton resist their feelings for one another because of the scandal it would cause.

Fans fell in love with this classical cover — and so did Alanis. So, she kicked things up a notch by lending her vocals to the instrumental version, which you can listen to now on YouTube.

Accompanied by Duomo and Kroma Strings, Alanis sings along to the slowed down and violin-heavy adaptation of her revenge hit. The “Ironic” singer, dressed in a red suit, sits on a stone bench under a magnolia tree to belt out the impassioned track as scenes of Kate and Anthony’s rollercoaster romance flash across the screen.

Fans praised how the singer transformed her tone, effectively changing her once angry breakup anthem to make it sound full of heartbreak and pining.

Here’s hoping Alanis has now sparked a trend and more artists decide to sing along to their Bridgerton versions of their biggest hits.

Bridgerton is streaming its second season on Netflix.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.