Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Corinne Bailey Rae to be honored at inaugural Resonator Awards

Gary Miller/Getty Images

We Are Moving The Needle, a nonprofit that works to promote gender equity for producers and engineers, is holding its first awards ceremony later this month, with honors for Alicia Keys, Alanis Morissette and other women.

The inaugural Resonator Awards, set for January 30 in Hollywood, will honor women for their work as producers, engineers and mixers. Alanis will receive the Luminary Award, presented to a person whose “career contributions to the music industry light the way for others.”

Corinne Bailey Rae, best known for her hit “Put Your Records On,” will receive the Harmonizer Award, which honors “a creator who uses music to leverage social change … through composition, production and recording.”

The ceremony will also feature the inductions of Alicia Keys and hit songwriter/producer Linda Perry into the Resonator Hall of Fame, which honors “legendary producers and engineers who paved the way.” They’re selected “based on their technical integrity, artistic excellence, innovation, and impact.”

Of note, Perry, the 4 Non Blondes frontwoman who wrote hits like “Beautiful,” “What You Waiting For?” and “Get the Party Started,” is the most recent woman to be Grammy nominated for producer of the year, non-classical. That was five years ago.

We Are Moving The Needle founder Emily Lazar, a Grammy-winning mastering engineer, said of the Resonator Awards, “This is more than a celebration. This is an historic moment where we will shine a light on a set of phenomenal creators — not because they are women, but because they are powerful producers, engineers, and artists whose work from behind the console has inspired us all.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.