Alanis Morissette admits she owes Olivia Rodrigo a “road survival kit”

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Last year, Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette interviewed each other for Rolling Stone, and when Olivia mentioned she was going to launch her first headline tour, Alanis said, “I’ll send you a kit. A survive-on-the-road kit for the sensitive soul.” Well, Olivia’s nearly done with the North American leg of her tour, and Alanis admits she hasn’t sent Olivia a darn thing.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, Alanis was asked about her “survival kit.” The “Ironic” singer explained, “You’re either kind of a road dog or you’re not, and those of us who are road dogs, we have little tricks up our sleeve of what to bring to survive, for self-care. So for me, it’s about bringing the equivalent of my ‘blankie’ everywhere I go.”

“I think I mentioned in our conversation that I would send her a care package,” Alanis continued. “And I really should get on that! Thanks for reminding me, Kelly!”

It’s a good bet Alanis will include a copy of her upcoming meditation album, the storm before the calm, in the package — what better way for Olivia to unwind after a stressful day of traveling and rehearsing?

