AJ’s Uncomfortable Plane Ride [Podcast]

Back from vacation...find out why AJ's plane ride was a really uncomfortable one and while Laurie and Anna D see something completely different, AJ sees a penis on a cat's face, and he's RIGHT!
AJ Battalio, the wide-awake voice of your morning commute, and Anna D, behind-the-WARM-scenes somewhat extraordinaire, are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour they’ve got. Follow them for trending news stories, quirky sound effects, and off-the-cuff conversation that they swear was definitely not planned.