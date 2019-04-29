AJ’s Outdoor Adventures And Eats: Bridal Veil Falls And Ice Cream!

My son and I trekked up to Bridal Veil Falls and grabbed some ice cream at a local favorite in Gold Bar.

I decided to take our 4 year old out with me yesterday since it was SO beautiful outside. I decided on this trail because it was one that I hadn’t done myself and the little man REALLY wanted to see a big waterfall so WIN/WIN!

This trailhead is shared with the Lake Serene hike which is also SPECTACULAR and a little longer and more difficult so I decided to just stick with the more moderate trek up to Bridal Veil and it did not disappoint. It was about 4.5 miles round-trip and while the views up were great, the payoff at the end was just…spectacular!!

Then of course after that fun experience, we worked up an appetite for ice cream so we decided to stop at a local favorite in Gold Bar called The Woodshed Espresso and Ice Cream. My son had the multi flavored “play doh ice cream” and I stuck with good old fashioned vanilla with a side shot of espresso. Awesome all the way around!

Full details of the Bridal Veil Falls hike HERE.