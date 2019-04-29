AJ’s Outdoor Adventures And Eats: Bridal Veil Falls And Ice Cream!

My son and I trekked up to Bridal Veil Falls and grabbed some ice cream at a local favorite in Gold Bar.

I decided to take our 4 year old out with me yesterday since it was SO beautiful outside.  I decided on this trail because it was one that I hadn’t done myself and the little man REALLY wanted to see a big waterfall so WIN/WIN!

 

This trailhead is shared with the Lake Serene hike which is also SPECTACULAR and a little longer and more difficult so I decided to just stick with the more moderate trek up to Bridal Veil and it did not disappoint. It was about 4.5 miles round-trip and while the views up were great, the payoff at the end was just…spectacular!!

 

Then of course after that fun experience, we worked up an appetite for ice cream so we decided to stop at a local favorite in Gold Bar called The Woodshed Espresso and Ice Cream. My son had the multi flavored “play doh ice cream” and I stuck with good old fashioned vanilla with a side shot of espresso. Awesome all the way around!

 

Full details of the Bridal Veil Falls hike HERE.

 

 

 

 

 

 

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
