AJ McLean adorably reveals that Cheryl Burke has become like family to him

Dancing with the Stars whittled down its top 10 contestants Monday, which means that the competition is so tight…anyone can go home next week.

For AJ McLean, while he says it would be amazing to win this year’s Mirror Ball Trophy, he believes he’s found something even better — a lasting friendship with his pro dancing partner Cheryl Burke.

The two immediately bonded from the start, but fans have adored watching their friendship grow stronger throughout the weeks. The Backstreet Boy now says the two are like family.

“I’ve become friends with Cheryl. Our relationship is way, way past the ballroom. It’s friends, it’s family,” McLean praised, adding that his daughters are also absolutely crazy about her.

“My daughters call her Aunt Cheryl, they love her! And they haven’t even met her yet, it’s amazing,” the 42-year-old pop singer gushed.

The two lit up the ballroom Monday with their sexy and breezy Samba to J Balvin‘s “Mi Gente,” which McLean entirely credited his success to his dancing partner.

“Cheryl has really helped me open up and bring emotion to the dance,” McLean praised, noting that she has never stopped believing in him, which has given him all the confidence he needs to impress the judges each week.

Burke replied that her goal is to help him become a “better version of your life, being the best you can be.”

The judges adored how incredible in sync the two have become, with Carrie Ann Inaba declaring that the Samba was McLean’s breakthrough performance.

McLean also hilariously divulged on Monday that he’s developed a bad habit, which is continuously saying “sorry” during rehearsals. In fact, he utters the word so many times, Burke has started adopting the phrase, which apparently drives her up a wall.

By Megan Stone

