AJ Is A Moron…Err OXYMORON! [Podcast]

Anna D and AJ belt out some of their Christmas favorites (even though AJ says he is NOT ready to hear nonstop Christmas music) We also talk about AJ's greatest customer experience EVER and Lifecoach Laurie gives us another life tip.
AJ Battalio, the wide-awake voice of your morning commute, and Anna D, behind-the-WARM-scenes somewhat extraordinaire, are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour they’ve got. Follow them for trending news stories, quirky sound effects, and off-the-cuff conversation that they swear was definitely not planned.