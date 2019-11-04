Credit: Warm 106.9

AJ Has A Hole in His Head [Podcast]

November 4, 2019

AJ had to have a lipoma removed from his head (OUCH) and the crew discuss trick or treating (how old is too old) and Laurie gives us another life tip to help us keep our sanity!

AJ Battalio, the wide-awake voice of your morning commute, and Anna D, behind-the-WARM-scenes somewhat extraordinaire, are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour they’ve got. Follow them for trending news stories, quirky sound effects, and off-the-cuff conversation that they swear was definitely not planned. 

