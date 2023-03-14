Airdate announced for Beach Boys tribute featuring Andy Grammer, Charlie Puth, Pentatonix and more

CBS Â©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The TV special CBS Presents a Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys, which was recorded February 8 in LA during Grammy week, finally has an airdate.

The star-studded tribute will air April 9 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and will feature special appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Tom Hanks, John Stamos and Drew Carey. Plus, we now know which artists will be performing which songs on the special.

Andy Grammer will sing “Darlin’,” while Charlie Puth will take on “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.” John Legend will sing “God Only Knows” with Brandi Carlile, while Michael McDonald will sing “Don’t Worry Baby.” Pentatonix will perform “Heroes and Villains,” and Norah Jones will sing “The Warmth of the Sun.”

Other artists on the bill include Hanson, Mumford & Sons, LeAnn Rimes and Weezer.

