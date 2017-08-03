The Air Quality Is SO Bad…We Can’t Even BBQ With Charcoal.

The Puget Sound Clear Air Agency issued an Air Quality Burn Ban. The ban is in effect until further notice. Here’s what it entails.

Prohibited burning in King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties includes:

  • No charcoal barbecues
  • No burning in fire pits, chimneys, fire bowls, or other fee-standing devices
  • No campfires or bonfires
  • No fireplaces, uncertified wood stoves,
    or uncertified inserts
  • No agricultural fires
Wildfires to the north are the main culprit for the poor quality of our air.

Meanwhile, we’re in the middle of the heat wave in Western Washington. Temperatures Thursday are supposed to be the hottest yet, with highs in the mid- to upper-90s. Forecasts earlier this week called for a high of 99 in Seattle; that may not be the case, as the smoke is creating a partial block from the sun.

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.